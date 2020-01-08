BTS's Jimin tops list of male idols with most 'Brand Reputation' points of 2019

BTS's Jimin topped the list of male idols with the most 'Brand Reputation' points of the last year.



On January 8, K-Pop Charts released a list of the male group idols with the 'most accumulated points on Brand Reputation in 2019,' and the ranking has now made Korean headlines. After looking at the total brand reputation points calculated by social media buzz, promotions, and more in 2019, Jimin came out #1 with 154,189,600 points. As expected, BTS members V, Jungkook, Jin, SUGA, and RM took #2 to #6, and Cha Eun Woo came in at 7th right after them.



Check out the full list below! Are you surprised by the ranking?



