32

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BTS's Jimin tops list of male idols with most 'Brand Reputation' points of 2019

AKP STAFF

BTS's Jimin topped the list of male idols with the most 'Brand Reputation' points of the last year.

On January 8, K-Pop Charts released a list of the male group idols with the 'most accumulated points on Brand Reputation in 2019,' and the ranking has now made Korean headlines. After looking at the total brand reputation points calculated by social media buzz, promotions, and more in 2019, Jimin came out #1 with 154,189,600 points. As expected, BTS members VJungkookJinSUGA, and RM took #2 to #6, and Cha Eun Woo came in at 7th right after them.

Check out the full list below! Are you surprised by the ranking?

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
5 1,998 Share 73% Upvoted

5

Anji1234502 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Jimin's brand power is enormous. He is untouchable. 👑

Share

2

Kirsty_Louise5,423 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Damn, that's incredible. Truly our KPop King! 👑

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, EVERGLOW, ITZY, ONEUS
Rookie groups with the best stage presence
12 hours ago   40   25,923

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND