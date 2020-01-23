TOP Media clarifies reports of former X1 member & UP10TION Kim Woo Seok's solo debut

TOP Media clarified reports of former X1 member Kim Woo Seok's solo debut.



On January 23, the label responded to reports that the UP10TION member would be promoting as a solo artist. TOP Media stated, "Kim Woo Seok is currently working on a solo track that he will perform for fans at his upcoming fan meeting." As for a possible solo debut, the label said, "We're still in discussion about any solo activities."



As previously reported, Kim Woo Seok wrote a letter to fans after the official disbandment of 'Produce x 101' project group X1.



