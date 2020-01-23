7

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOP Media clarifies reports of former X1 member & UP10TION Kim Woo Seok's solo debut

AKP STAFF

TOP Media clarified reports of former X1 member Kim Woo Seok's solo debut.

On January 23, the label responded to reports that the UP10TION member would be promoting as a solo artist. TOP Media stated, "Kim Woo Seok is currently working on a solo track that he will perform for fans at his upcoming fan meeting." As for a possible solo debut, the label said, "We're still in discussion about any solo activities."

As previously reported, Kim Woo Seok wrote a letter to fans after the official disbandment of 'Produce x 101' project group X1.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and the former X1 members.

  1. UP10TION
  2. X1
  3. Kim Woo Seok
2 1,969 Share 64% Upvoted

0

lulu9992222 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Share

0

lulu9992222 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

really hope he would do solo album !! he really work hard & can't wait for his fanmeeting !!


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LOONA
LOONA open up official TikTok account
1 hour ago   0   503
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
7 hours ago   0   3,178

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND