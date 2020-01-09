[GIVEAWAY] Win Meet & Greet Tickets and Signed Posters To BewhY's 2020 North American Tour!

Rapper and award-winning artist BewhY is set to embark on his 2020 North American Tour: "The Movie Star" later this month.

This will be BewhY's second tour in North America, so you won't want to miss what he has in store for you!

This Show Me The Money winner, who's also well-known for hit tracks like "9UCCI BANK", "Transcend", "Shalom", and more, will kick off his tour Friday, January 24 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and will continue to travel across the US and Canada on this nine-city North American tour. From January 24 to February 9 BewhY will be visiting Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and New York City and has a lot of surprises in store for fans across North America.



Additionally, Socialite Music Group and DejaVu just announced that Koreatown native and rising hip-hop artist, swimcoach, is slated to be the opening act for six out of nine dates of the upcoming tour. swimcoach is best known for his 2019 viral TikTok hit, "u U U U u U did i mfken stutter?" and will open for BewhY in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and New York City.



Fans can purchase tickets to see these rising global rap stars at the official 2020 North American Tour website: here.

BewhY - ‘The Movie Star 2020’ Tour Dates

January 24 - Atlanta - Center Stage

January 26 - Dallas - Canton Hall

January 28 - Houston - White Oak -Indoors

January 29 - Berkeley- The UC Theatre

January 30 - Los Angeles – Ace Theatre

February 4 - Vancouver - Vogue Theatre

February 5 - Calgary - MacEwan Ballroom

February 6 - Toronto - QET

February 9 - New York City - Mission NYC



Want to catch BewhY and swimcoach when they stop by a city near you? allkpop is giving away a pair of tickets to one lucky reader at random! Read on for more info on how to win tickets to BewhY's 2020 North American Tour: "The Movie Star"!

GIVEAWAY:

As a special treat for our readers, allkpop is holding a giveaway in conjunction with the upcoming BewhY North American Tour to win a pair of meet & greet tickets to a date on the tour of your choice!

PRIZES:

1 lucky winner will receive a pair of meet & greet tickets (for you and a friend!) to a show of your choice! You will get to attend the show with great tickets and meet BewhY in the flesh! The grand prize winner and their +1 will also receive exclusive signed posters, so don't miss out on this opportunity to go to the show on our dime and enjoy yourselves with an exciting performance from BewhY and swimcoach! Travel not included.

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter is simple! Using your AKP account, leave a comment in the comments section below by telling us what song you're most excited to hear live on this tour and list the city of the tour date you'd most like to attend.



Be sure that your email is listed on your AKP account info, so that if you win, we can get in contact with you to coordinate your tickets for the show!

The grand prize winner will be announced on January 15, 2020. So be sure to check back to see if you're the lucky winner and enjoy BewhY's 2020 North American Tour!



Good luck!





To purchase tickets to BewhY's newest North American Tour: 'The Movie Star 2020' click here.





Official Tour Website: http://bewhytour2020.wpengine.com/

Official Tour Instagram: @BEWHYTOUR2020

Disclosure: This giveaway is sponsored by Socialite Music Group