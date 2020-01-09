Fans upset after Dr. Phil calls BTS' Jimin 'manufactured'

Dr. Phil is currently under some hot water for some comments he made regarding BTS's Jimin.

The popular TV personality invited obsessed fan Oli London on his show to discuss his obsession with looking like BTS's Jimin. A trailer for the episode was released earlier today. However, instead of concentrating on Oli London, many fans are focused on Dr. Phil after he made a few negative comments regarding Jimin. Dr. Phil stated, "And you have to know that the somebody else you're wanting to be is not really who that person appears to be. That’s a manufactured, marketed image."

Since op deleted the tweet, heres Dr phil calling Jimin manufactured and a marketed image. It was seriously uncalled for and is feeding into stereotypes about kpop idols. pic.twitter.com/LFk0phZXZP — ᴍɪᴏ⁷ (@secjin) January 9, 2020

Fans were upset after Dr. Phil's statement calling Jimin "manufactured."

Hey, @DrPhil last time I checked it wasn't Jimin who splurged $150,000 to look like someone of an entirely different race. He's just a young man who is passionate about his career and ALL NATURAL.

You just blamed Jimin who is the victim of Oli's blizzard antics. — Ausy¹³MoonTiddy⑦ (@I_Fancy_Joon) January 9, 2020

I can’t believe dr phil really just said that jimin is a “manufactured marketed image”. He’s basically saying that jimins image is created as per the requirements of being an idol, not his real self.... pic.twitter.com/I2MP0I1SvR — man like jimin⁷ (@jimultis) January 9, 2020

How I’m gonna be if Dr.Phil doesn’t apologize to jimin pic.twitter.com/CAaRAOAFhk — klari ⁷ BTS LOCKDOWN (@j00n_lovebug) January 9, 2020

instead of dragging that freak who wants to physically look like jimin, dr. phil dragged jimin instead? i’m tired of bts members getting dragged for crap other people do. — lily⁷ (@functionbts) January 9, 2020

'Manufactured marketed image' Wtf Dr. Phil? Jimin has grown up, but has never gotten surgery. Is he really going to sit there and stereotype jimin like that? I can't believe this.



pic.twitter.com/adizWEd3qS — rhianna⁷ ♡ (@taeshighnotes) January 9, 2020

What do you think of this controversy?