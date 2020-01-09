A 'Parasite' limited series is coming to HBO

The highly-acclaimed and award-winning film 'Parasite' is coming to HBO as a limited series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the limited series will be lead by 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho along with 'The Big Short' director Adam McKay.



THR wrote, "Talks are underway with the pay cabler, which came out on top of a bidding war with Netflix for the rights... Creative details are in the early stages, but Bong and McKay would adapt the movie for an English-language limited series. The pair would executive produce as well. Also exec producing will be Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung. McKay’s partner at Hyperobject Industries Kevin Messick will also exec produce. CJ’s Jerry Ko is co-exec producing, while CJ’s Fred Lee will act as producer."

