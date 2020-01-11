7

Posted by olmal

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon pulls off the Vetements dress like no one else

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon pulled off the Vetements dress like no one else at the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'. 

The '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards' was held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on January 8, and Taeyeon has won 'Song of the March' for the year 2019. You can check out all the winners of the award show here

The dress Taeyeon performed in turns out to be Vetements' S/S 2018 collection, which MAMAMOO's Whee In and actress Kim Jung Eun wore before Taeyeon did. Unlike others, however, Taeyeon altered the design of the dress to be a high-low dress.  

Fans are loving her creative take on the dress, while some have commented the dress kind of resembles Halls candy wrappers. 

What do you think? Who wore it better? 

pink-aca360 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

It really look good on her. 💕

enjoyinglife31 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Whats with the halls candy pic???!

