Chen's girlfriend revealed to have been well-known among EXO-Ls, marriage already suspected last year

EXO's Chen has taken up online communities, news outlets, and SNS platforms by storm since back on January 13, when the star abruptly announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend, as well as his fiancée's pregnancy.

But it turns out that many domestic EXO-Ls, especially those who closely follow EXO from day to day, knew about Chen's longtime girlfriend, and even expected the marriage news coming.

One post which has been garnering attention since Chen's marriage news is an anonymous ask via a search engine, back on December 25, 2019. This anonymous post read, "Is it true that EXO's Chen is getting married soon?"

At the time, the 'ask' was turned down with a response which read, "It's totally false! Where did you even possibly hear such a rumor TT".

The anonymous ask causing a buzz recently wasn't the first of its kind, either, as back in March of 2019, there was a similar netizen post which read, "There was a rumor about EXO's Chen getting married, is it for real?? Who is ***?? (Detailed answer please....)."





Allegedly, the name and identity of Chen's non-celebrity girlfriend *** was well-known among some EXO fans as early as 2015. The fans have since spotted her attending Chen's musical with her acquaintances, attending EXO's concerts and sitting in sections dedicated to exclusive guests, and more. Chen's voice was also supposedly caught in a short video she posted some time ago.

Then, last year, Chen was spotted out shopping with his non-celebrity girlfriend. In addition, fans noticed many of ***'s acquaintances congratulating her in December of 2019, heavily hinting at the topic of marriage.

With Chen's marriage news officially announced, some EXO-Ls were seen looking back on past instances related to Chen and his non-celebrity girlfriend, commenting, "Wow I remember, she was really famous", "I remember seeing some of those rumor posts, wow, she's the one getting married to him??", "I'm not even an EXO fan, I stan a different group but even I knew Chen had a girlfriend. People just kept it on low because she was a non-celeb", "Whoa so the fans already knew all this about her...", "See, the muggles are always coming at idol fans, saying that we don't let our idols date but honestly we all knew", and more.

Others admitted that they were confused toward the end of last year, when it seemed that the individual known as "Chen's girlfriend" seemed to be preparing for marriage. Comments included, "In the end they're actually getting married... wow even though I knew they've been dating for a long time, wow...", "At first when the news came out I thought it wasn't her because she was acting like she was getting married last year, but wow this is how it is in the end", "There were so many people last year going on about *** getting married to someone else but actually she's marrying Jongdae kekekeke", etc.

Meanwhile, EXO-Ls are currently divided between supporting Chen's marriage, and expressing their wishes to him to leave the team.