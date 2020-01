EXO's Kai is being hailed as the "human Gucci" after his recent appearance at a Gucci fashion show.

The popular and handsome star is seen rocking an all Gucci outfit complete with patterns and florals. Reports are calling him a "human Gucci" for his impeccable fashion sense.

Kai is Gucci's first Korean Ambassador and was spotted on January 14th in Milan, Italy for Gucci's Fall and Winter fashion show at the Palazzo Delle Scintille. Check out footage of Kai in Italy below!