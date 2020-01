DinDin uploaded a hilarious set of photos with basketball player Ha Seung Jin.

The caption reads as follows: "Today's Oppa Radio guest! Ha Seung Jin! The best! He's so funny and charming! Thank you for coming out."

The basketball player was on the January 29th broadcast of DinDin's radio show. Netizens have been laughing at the huge height difference between Ha Seung Jin, who's listed at a whopping 7 foot 3 inches, and DinDin who is 5 foot 8 inches.