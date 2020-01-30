11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

BTS has a total of 40 Daesangs (Grand Prize Awards), the most in South Korean history

BTS has added to their record of the most Daesangs (Grand Prize Awards) in South Korean history!

On January 30, with their latest Daesang at '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards', BTS now has a whopping total of 40 Daesangs!

Number two on the list is EXO with 23 Daesangs, number 3 is TWICE with 15 Daesangs, and number 4 is a tie between Big Bang / Girls' Generation with 10 Daesangs.

It's amazing to see BTS have so many Daesang's in such a short period of time, considering their first Daesang was awarded on November 19, 2016, at the 'Melon Music Awards' for the best album with 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever'.

Congratulations again to BTS!

Kirsty_Louise7,150 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

40 Daesangs! Incredible achievement, congratulations Kings . 💜👑

borahae5,173 pts 25 minutes ago 1
25 minutes ago

these babies had no idea how far they were going to get 😭🏆💜

