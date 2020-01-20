6

CJ ENM creates 25.3 billion KRW fund to help music industry after 'Produce 101' controversy

CJ ENM has created their promised fund.

A fund to support the music industry was one of the promises that CJ ENM announced during their apology for the 'Produce 101' series controversy. They will be working with KC Ventures for a fund named 'KC Vivace Investment Union'. CJ ENM will be contributing 25 billion KRW (approximately 21.6 million USD) and KC Ventures will be contributing 300 million KRW (approximately 259,000 USD). The fund will last for 7 years, and will be independent from CJ ENM.

The fund will be used to help artists who do not have much recognition but have high potential, as well as creators in their early stages.

  1. IOI
  2. IZ*ONE
  3. Wanna One
  4. X1
  5. PRODUCE X 101
  6. PRODUCE 101
  7. PRODUCE 48
NoahL280 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

What's the point when you literally rig every survive music shows? The victims didn't even get to debut at all.

GreenCJason-22 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

yeah like that's gonna mke up for the chances and dreams broken by the rigged show

dirty CJ ENT

