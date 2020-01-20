9

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Park Kyung's enlistment date delay request is granted

AKP STAFF

Park Kyung's enlistment date has been delayed.

An insider revealed that his request to delay his enlistment date has been granted, but did not say when the new date would be. Originally, he was to enlist tomorrow on the 21st, but he requested that his date be delayed so he could participate in the investigation on sajaegi.

Park Kyung has previously called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook. All of the accused has currently filed a defamation suit against him.

  1. Park Kyung
0 1,669 Share 100% Upvoted
J.Y. Park
JYP Entertainment releases Nizi Project teaser
38 minutes ago   2   635
Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam
‘Parasite’ makes SAG awards history
2 hours ago   8   1,145
ATEEZ
ATEEZ's Seonghwa Being Teased by the Members
13 hours ago   21   28,503

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND