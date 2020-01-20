Park Kyung's enlistment date delay request is granted

Park Kyung's enlistment date has been delayed.

An insider revealed that his request to delay his enlistment date has been granted, but did not say when the new date would be. Originally, he was to enlist tomorrow on the 21st, but he requested that his date be delayed so he could participate in the investigation on sajaegi.

Park Kyung has previously called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook. All of the accused has currently filed a defamation suit against him.