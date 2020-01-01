30

2

Variety
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Heechul wished for the eradication of hate comments on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Heechul said his new year wish is to get rid of hate comments for good on 'Radio Star

Heechul guested on January 1st airing of MBC's 'Radio Star'. When he was asked what he wishes for the new year, he replied: "I just want everyone to be happy."   


He continued, "I'm not the type to be bothered by hate comments. So I told my hoobaes to also not look at or read hate comments. But looking back, it was rather irresponsible advice. They were different people than me. So I have been wishing for the eradication of hate comments. Recently, I found a portal website that got rid of the comments section entirely. I was relieved and I wish this continues to be a trend." 

  1. Super Junior
  2. Heechul
6 5,746 Share 94% Upvoted

2

Andrada2397296 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

You can see how deeply he was affected by this issue, yet his heart is still so kind. This world would be a much better place if hateful comments didn't exist, but unfortunately some people will never stop hating, they just have it in their nature.

Share

1

knkisthebest56 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

And companies need to not give fans such power and say over the artists. I wish and hope 2020 will be a joyous and happy year for everybody

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND