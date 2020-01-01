Super Junior's Heechul wished for the eradication of hate comments on 'Radio Star'

Super Junior's Heechul said his new year wish is to get rid of hate comments for good on 'Radio Star'

Heechul guested on January 1st airing of MBC's 'Radio Star'. When he was asked what he wishes for the new year, he replied: "I just want everyone to be happy."





He continued, "I'm not the type to be bothered by hate comments. So I told my hoobaes to also not look at or read hate comments. But looking back, it was rather irresponsible advice. They were different people than me. So I have been wishing for the eradication of hate comments. Recently, I found a portal website that got rid of the comments section entirely. I was relieved and I wish this continues to be a trend."

