C9 Entertainment announces establishment of new sub-label to manage its girl groups

On January 15, C9 Entertainment announced, "We have decided to establish a label called J9 Entertainment, focussed in our girl group promotions, to ensure more professional and efficient management tactics for our artists."



C9's new sub-label J9 Entertainment will be run by executive chief Kim Bum Joon, who previously worked with veteran artists like Shinhwa, g.o.d, Lyn, and more. J9 Entertainment's first official artist will be their upcoming 7-member girl group Cignature. As previously announced, Cignature are currently preparing for their official debut in February of this year. The group consists of several former Good Day members, as well as trainees from C9 Girlz.





Look out for more information on Cignature's debut under J9 Entertainment.

