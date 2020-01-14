'W Korea' drops stunning February issue cover image featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie is the flawless cover model for the upcoming February issue of 'W Korea' magazine!

The February edition of 'W Korea' will concentrate on various jewelry brands, jewelry styling tips,

as well the world of jewelry design, etc! Meanwhile, Jennie opted to take on an overall, nude-toned makeup look for her up-close cover cut, accentuated by splashes of blacks and pinks in her nails, her fashion, as well as her rosy cheeks and lips.

Stay tuned for even more preview of Jennie's lovely cover pictorial, coming soon!