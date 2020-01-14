16

Super Junior drop icy, 'Bright' version teaser photos for their 9th repackaged album 'Timeless'

The Super Junior members are glowing brighter than ever in their brand new set of 'Bright' version individual concept photos!

Unlike the 'Shadow' version photos released yesterday, Super Junior's latest set of teasers are full of color - icy blue, as if the members are frozen in time. 

Super Junior's upcoming 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' will be released in two versions - the 'Bright' version and the 'Shadow' version - completing their 'Time' series which began back in October with the release of 'Time Slip'. Look out for the veteran group's full comeback with their title song "2YA2YAO!", coming this January 28 at 6 PM KST!

universeblack387 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

heechul is beautiful

LittleSukie1,729 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Leetuk, bruh. Speechless. I just can't see an idol with a beard without laughing. I just can't.It is not an evil laugh, just an amusement laugh.

