BTS will be revealing exclusive details about their new album on 'iHeartRadio LIVE in LA', presented by HOT TOPIC

BTS will be in Los Angeles again later this month to attend an exclusive live show and interview, in partnership with 'iHeartRadio'!

The upcoming 'iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS', presented by HOT TOPIC, is set to take place on January 27 in Los Angeles, available for live streaming via the CW App and CWTV. During the live show, BTS will be holding an exclusive interview with 102.7 KIIS FM's JoJo Wright to disclose all the details about their upcoming 4th full album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Meanwhile, BTS will dropping a pre-release single this coming January 17, ahead of the full release of 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21. Can't wait!

