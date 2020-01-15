'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' to resume broadcast this month

On January 15, educational broadcasting station EBS released an official press statement, confirming the return of the live variety program 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'.

EBS shared, "First, we apologize to the viewers for inflicting damage due to the program's unexpected hiatus. We have formed a brand new production team to resume the program's broadcast."

The broadcasting station continued, "We promise that 'Boni Hani' will become a program leading the movement for the protection of youth rights. Starting this January 20, 2020, we will greet you a with a healthier, more knowledgeable program along with our MCs Boni and Hani, whom you love."



Meanwhile, 'Boni Hani' previously announced a hiatus from broadcast in early December after one adult comedian was accused of using violence toward MC Hani, a minor and a member of rookie girl group Busters named Chayeon. 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' is hosted by Busters's Chaeyeon, Lee Eui Woong, and Newkidd's Jinkwon.

