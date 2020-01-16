3

Brave Entertainment's 9-member boy group DKB confirms debut date next month

Brave Entertainment's upcoming, 9-member boy group DKB has finally unveiled their debut date - February 3. 

Made up of members E-chan, D1, Lune, Heechan, GK, Junseo, Teo, Yuku, and Harry June, DKB will be making their grand debut next month with their 1st mini album, 'Youth'.

Meanwhile, the boys of DKB have been preparing for their debut with various promotional content since last last year via their official YouTube channel. Fans can keep an eye out for DKB's official debut teasers, kicking off soon. 

