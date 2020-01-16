Joo Jin Mo apologizes to the women involved in his text messages + asks other celebs not to fall prey to the hackers' demands

On January 16, actor Joo Jin Mo released an official apology statement via his legal representative, in light of his private information recently being leaked and spread through various online communities. In addition, his legal representative issued a firm statement confirming that Joo Jin Mo has filed a police report against the anonymous hackers, who initially hacked into the actor's privacy.

In his statement, Joo Jin Mo recalled his encounter with the hackers approximately 2 months ago, and the threats he received as the hackers sent him proof after proof of having obtained the actor's government-issued ID information, passport, information about his family members, as well as his co-workers. Joo Jin Mo revealed that when he did not comply with any of the hackers' threats and demands, the hackers proceeded to leak his text messages on the web.



These text messages became cause for a serious controversy online as the actor was allegedly exchanging photos of non-celebrity women with a fellow star, supposedly Jang Dong Gun, and making comments about their bodies. Regarding this, Joo Jin Mo said, "Unintentionally, the leaked text messages caused damages for many of my acquaintances. The situation has grown out of hand so much that I have no idea how I can even begin to apologize to the women mentioned. I bow my head and beg for forgiveness." However, Joo Jin Mo stressed, "I vow that I never took part in any immoral act so outrageous as filming females secretly and spreading such content."



Finally, Joo Jin Mo asked his fellow celebrities, "I've heard that even now, a large number of people are being threatened by these anonymous hackers. Please do not comply with their demands. They will attempt to use my current situation as another tool, forcing victims to make rash decisions and give way to their demands."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, media outlets reported that numerous celebrities and individuals from different professions were currently under attack by an anonymous hacker group, targeting Samsung Galaxy users and obtaining private information without consequences.

