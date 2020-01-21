BLACKPINK's Jennie is sophisticated and classy for W Korea

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed off her gorgeous looks for W Korea.

The popular idol participated in a shoot with the magazine that was released on January 21st. Jennie is also on the cover of the issue and shows off a chic and elegant look with coral tints. Her kitten like facial featuers give off an innocent vibe while highlighting her charms. She is reportedly featuring five different looks for this photoshoot.

The issue will be available for W Korea's February release and will be accompanied by more pictures and a video as well.

