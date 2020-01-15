Dream Note have revealed their dance practice video for "Wish"!
In the video, the Dream Note members use ribbons as a stand-out point of their choreography. "Wish" is the title song of Dream Note's third single album 'Dream Wish', and it's about thinking on a dreamlike wish.
Watch Dream Note's dance practice video above and MV here if you missed it!
3
0
Posted by24 minutes ago
Dream Note throw their ribbons in 'Wish' dance practice video
Dream Note have revealed their dance practice video for "Wish"!
0 189 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment