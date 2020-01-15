3

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Dream Note throw their ribbons in 'Wish' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

Dream Note have revealed their dance practice video for "Wish"!

In the video, the Dream Note members use ribbons as a stand-out point of their choreography. "Wish" is the title song of Dream Note's third single album 'Dream Wish', and it's about thinking on a dreamlike wish.

Watch Dream Note's dance practice video above and MV here if you missed it!

  1. Dream Note
  2. WISH
0 189 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND