Seventeen members Mingyu, Seungkwan, The8, and Joshua took part in a charismatic, winter pictorial for the cover of 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine's January 2020 issue!

Recently recognized as next generation fashion icons at the 14th annual 'A-Awards' earlier this month, the Seventeen members once again proved their chic and innovative fashion sense in their 'Arena' pictorial.

Meanwhile, Seventeen are currently greeting fans worldwide via their ongoing tour 'Ode To You'.