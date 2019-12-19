Actress Go Min Si thanks EXO's Suho for a coffee & snacks cart sent to her drama filming set

On December 19, actress Go Min Si took to her Instagram to thank EXO's leader Suho for a special coffee and snack cart!

Smiling brightly while posing in front of the coffee and snack cart sent by Suho to her current drama filming set, Go Min Si wrote, "Jun Myun oppa, thank you. I was able to film with strength. And of course, I am always cheering for EXO. (feat. SM x MYSTIC) #SweetHome."



Meanwhile, Go Min Si is currently busy filming 'Netflix's upcoming original drama series, 'Sweet Home'.