Park Seo Joon's fans commemorate his 31st birthday with donation to the Miral Welfare Foundation

Park Seo Joon fan cafe Park's Office celebrated the actor's December 16 birthday by donating 1.32 million Korean won (~$1,130 USD) to the Miral Welfare Foundation.



According to the charity, the money will be used to help the visually and hearing impaired. The Miral Welfare Foundation launched a campaign last April to promote the rights of the deaf and blind, and even founded the Helen Keller Center, the first assistance center for them in South Korea.



The donation was the very first time the fan cafe collected money for a charity project, the group revealed in a statement, adding, "We hope that our hearts and minds, as well as the heart and mind of Park Seo Joon, who has shown good influence to fans through good deeds, will be warmly conveyed to those with disabilities who need support."



Meanwhile, the Miral Welfare Foundation provides support to the disabled, elderly, and community members through 50 operating facilities over eight branches. They are currently carrying out international development projects in 17 countries, focusing on child care, healthcare, and emergency relief

