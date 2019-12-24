Park Na Rae states that she always has men to date

Park Na Rae is living her life to the fullest!

On December 24, the gag woman appeared on tvN's 'End of the Year Park Na Rae Show' where she revealed the topic of dating. When asked when she was getting married, she stated: "If I was to get married? After next year I want to", sending shock waves through the viewers who assumed that she was always single, leading to more suspicion that she's in a relationship.

When asked point-blank, Park Na Rae said: "I'm always meeting a new guy. If he's watching TV or here right now I don't know..."

It seems like this question is shrouded in mystery giving her light tone and indirect answers. What do you think Park Na Rae's romantic status is?