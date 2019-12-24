9

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Seunghyun writes an official goodbye statement after leaving F.T. Island

AKP STAFF

 Seunghyun has recently left his label and group F.T. Island to start a new career as an actor

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 승현 입니다. 무엇보다 먼저 갑작스러울 모든 프리마돈나 우리 팬분들에게 진심으로 다시 한번 사과드립니다. 일본 인디즈앨범 I BELIEVE MY SELF 그리고 2009년 2월 한국 활동을 시작으로 FT아일랜드의 새 멤버로 영입되어 10년이란 시간을 사랑받고 여러분들께 사랑을 나눠드릴수 있어서 너무나 행복했습니다. 어느새 10년을 넘어 그 이상의 시간이 흘렀습니다.. 저 또 한 이 결정을 내리는데 정말 오랜시간동안 고민하고 아프며 수많은 생각과 고민끝에 멤버들과의 대화 그리고 존중을 통해 힘들게 선택하게 되었습니다. 사실 뭐라 말을 이어가야할지 손이 떨어지질않습니다.. 팬분들 앞에서 이 이야기를 전해 드리고 싶었지만 그렇게 못한 점 또 한 다시한번 진심으로 사과드리고싶습니다. FT아일랜드라는 팀에 들어왔을때의 기억은 평생 잊지 못할것입니다. 저에겐 너무나 선배였던 그룹이였고 제가 잘 해낼수있을까란 부담감과 설레임으로 시작했던것 같습니다. 많이 부족하고 어리숙한 저를 잘 케어해주고 사랑으로 감싸준 우리 멤버 들을 만났기 때문에 가능했단 생각이 듭니다. 팀에게 피해를 끼치고 싶지않았고 우리 팀이 더욱 조금이라도 빛이 날 수 있도록 열심히 다시 한번 또 열심히 노력해서 밴드원으로 지금까지 따라오고 함께 할수있었던 원동력이 되었던것같습니다. 최근 팀에게 여러 일이 겹쳤었습니다. 슬픈일..좋은일.. 인생을 살아가며 여러 감정이 교차하는 순간이 참 많았던 것 같습니다. 제가 지금까지 무대에서 용기를 내고 무사히 공연을 마칠수있고 기다릴수 있었던건 그 누구도아닌 팬분들이 기다려주고 조건 없는 사랑으로 힘이되주었기에 지금까지 올수있었던 것 같습니다. 어느 시점부터 마음에 생긴 부담감이 긴장감으로 바뀌고 그 긴장감과 불안감이 저를 조금씩 갉아먹고 있다는 걸 느꼈을땐 이미 몸 과 마음은 지칠대로 지쳐 기대어도 기댄것 같지 않은 그런 외로움과 불안감으로 둘러쌓인 저를 돌아보게 되었습니다. 오랜 시간 전부터 멤버들과 회사분들과 이야기를 하며 정말 힘들게 내린 결정이지만 이러한 선택에 저를 보고 실망하시는 팬분들도 물론 계실거라 생각이 들었기에 두렵고 무섭고..그리고 가장 큰 마음은 미안하고..말로는 표현할수없는 여러 감정들이 교차하였습니다. 하지만 저는 이번엔 조금 용기를 내어 저 송승현을 위해 한번 돌아보려고 합니다. 일에 대한 개인적인 꿈을 이루고자하는 욕심 보다 원래의 저를 한번 돌아보고 아픈곳을 만져주고 보듬어주며 재충전하여 저만을 위해 한번 바라보고 노력해보고 싶은 마음의 고민끝에 이러한 선택을 하게되었습니다. 너무 행복했습니다.감사했습니다. 너무 많이 그리울것입니다. 그리고 정말 많이 미안합니다. FT아일랜드의 있는 동안은 정말 그 누구도 꿀수없는 가장 황홀한 꿈을 꾸지 않았나 생각이듭니다. 그 꿈을 여러분과 같이 꿀수 있어 행복했습니다. 이제 저를 위해 열심히 나아가 보려고 합니다. FT멤버들과는 마지막까지 함께 못 했지만 그 누구보다 마음만은 함께 하고 더욱 빛나고 잘되길 소원하며 마음도 몸도 건강하고 성숙한 아티스트로 다같이 거듭나길 바라겠습니다. 긴 글 읽어 주셔서 감사합니다. 그리고 다시 한번 FT아일랜드의 멤버로 기타리스트로 정말 행복했습니다. 마지막으로 홍기형 민환이 재진이형 . 우리 정말 열심히 잘 했다! 잘 이겨왔던것같아요 . 앞으로 더 멋진 팀이될거라 믿고 매 순간 잊지 못할 기억들 만들어줘서 고마워요. 그리고 팀에 들어올수있게 지금까지 열심히 활동할수있게 지지해주신 우리 한성호 회장님께도 진심으로 감사드립니다. 그리고 우리 에프엔씨 모든 직원분들께도 감사하고 고생하셨다는 인사드리고싶습니다. 감사합니다.

A post shared by 송승현 (@soow456) on

Seunghyun uploaded a letter to his personal Instagram on December 24:  

"Hello, this is Seunghyun. First of all, I'd like to apologize for shocking all of our Primadonna fans.

Starting with a Japanese single "I Believe IN MYSELF" and 2009's Korean schedules through F.T. Island,I was able to join as a new member and spent a total of 10 years of time with the group receiving love. 

I was so glad I got to share my love with you. Without even knowing, 10 years have passed on. I took a long time to make this decision with a hurting heart and lots of pondering. I participated in conversations with the members and made this hard decision. To be honest, my hands are trembling because I don't know what else to say. I want to apologize again to my fans for having to deliver this news. 

Since I entered the F.T. Island team, I will have memories I will never forget. To me, I felt burdened and worried that I wouldn't be able to catch up with my team of sunbaes when I started. I am very lacking and still very naive but I think I was able to potential due to the care and love I was given by the members. I didn't want to hurt the team and wanted them to shine a little more. I think this was my driving force as I continued being in the band. 

Recently, many things happened to our team. Sad things. Happy things. Living life, we experience a number of different emotions and I experienced many of them. Until now, I can end my performance on stage. For those fans who have been waiting for me, thank you for being a strength to me unconditionally allowing me to rise to the top. The heaviness in my hear turned to nervousness and started eating away at me. I got to look back at myself, lonely and suffering and thought about myself. I've been a member or a long time and this is a decision that was made very heavily after much discussion with the label. I know there are fans who will be disappointed in me and that scares.. and the thing I'm most sorry about... I changed a lot of what I had said in the past. 

However, this time I will bring about a little courage and look back at the Song Seung Hyun that I was. I want to achieve my career goals but also want to look at myself, the places I hurt, and heal, a decision I made after a long time. 

I was so happy. Thank you so much. I will miss you a lot. And I am so very sorry. While I was in F.T. Island, I dreamed dreams that no one could have possibly have even thought of. I'm glad I got to dream those dreams with you. 

Now I'm planning on trying my best once again. F.T. Island's last album was not able to make it to my list but my heart is with hem and I hope they shine and stay well and healthy to become more mature artists. 

Thank you for reading this long letter. Again, I was happy as a guitarist in F.T. Island. 

Lastly, Hongki, Minhwan, Jaejin, and the faraway leader hyung... we did really well! We won through it. From now on I hope you become a brighter team and I thank you for the memories. 

And thank you to Han Sung Ho CEO for letting me a part of the team in the first place. And our FNC staff members, thank you so much for your hard work.


Thank you."

    1. Seunghyun
    3 3,211 Share 82% Upvoted

    -2

    kagayakugucci4,165 pts 34 minutes ago 2
    34 minutes ago

    A shout-out to the faraway hyung? You mean the gang rapist that's in jail? This is insane, it's not even us finding out that he's still privately supporting a gang rapist, which would be terrible enough, although not particularly surprising, but to be able to say this in a written public statement without any shame or reservation...I just have no words honestly. Hongki, I'm so sorry you had to deal with all this.

    Share

    2 more replies

    allkpop in your Inbox

    New Message

    SEND