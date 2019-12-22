Ong Seong Wu adorably reacts to a fan who tricks him with a hi-five

Ong Seong Wu displayed some top-notch fan service at a recent event.
A few days ago, former Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu held a fansign event as a brand model for Kat Maconie. In one fan GIF, the idol-turned-actor is seen giving himself a high five after a fan allegedly ignores his offer.
The truth was, the fan did give Ong Seong Wu a high five, but also quickly gave him a 'scissor' to win at an impromptus game of rock-paper-scissors! The celebrity, caught off guard, gave himself not a big five but a smack on the other hand for 'losing'.
During the fansign, onlookers also noticed a few other cute moments between Ong Seong Wu and his fans. In one moment, the actor reacts to a truly ignored high five, which results in a face-palm, and in other moments, he breaks into a dance with a mini Christmas tree toy and with a real fan!
Fans also pointed out how he would not let go of a fan's hand, even after getting distracted by a balloon.
After seeing these precious moments, fans expressed even more excitement for the actor's upcoming fan meeting in January. What do you think of his fan service skills?
