Chinese media reports possible reunion of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki

Have Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki reunited?

In recent days, Chinese media outlets reported that the famous 'Song-Song couple' may have reunited, based on a ring. In her recent pictorial with W Korea, Song Hye Kyo has been seen wearing several rings on her finger, with one of them suspected to be her wedding band, according to the reports.

Media outlets also stated that Song Hye Kyo has not worn her wedding ring since the divorce in July. "There are many people who would like to their reunion," writes China Times.

What do you speculate from these reports?