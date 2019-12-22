3

Chinese media reports possible reunion of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki

Have Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki reunited?

In recent days, Chinese media outlets reported that the famous 'Song-Song couple' may have reunited, based on a ring. In her recent pictorial with W Korea, Song Hye Kyo has been seen wearing several rings on her finger, with one of them suspected to be her wedding band, according to the reports.

Media outlets also stated that Song Hye Kyo has not worn her wedding ring since the divorce in July. "There are many people who would like to their reunion," writes China Times

What do you speculate from these reports?

'However, after additional digging into the ring and the reason behind her wearing it, both Korean and Chinese netizens discovered that the ring was from the brand Chaumet, which Song Hye Kyo is a model for. She often wears Chaumet rings for her appearances at events. Also, a visual examination shows Song Hye Kyo wearing the ring on her index finger, while wedding rings are worn on the 4th finger'


I think this site needs to get better at writing articles to be fair. 🤨

I wouldn't put a lot of faith in what the media speculates

