Ong Seong Wu is inviting to fans to his first Korean fanmeeting.

He'll be at Kyunghee University for his 'WE BELONG' fanmeeting, and he released an invitation video as well as his poster. In the poster, he looks angelic as he holds up a clear ball toward the blue sky. 'WE BELONG' is also a callback to his fanclub name 'WELO'.

His fanmeeting will be on January 11th in Seoul, on January 18th in Thailand, on February 15th in Taipei, and on February 25th in Philippines.