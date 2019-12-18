21

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

ONEUS reveal 'multiverse' MV for 'Plastic Flower'

AKP STAFF

ONEUS have revealed a 'multiverse' music video for "Plastic Flower".

"Plastic Flower" is the title song of ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us', which featured "Lit" as the title song, released this past September, and it's the song for VLive's hidden track MV project 'Multiverse'.

Check out ONEUS's "Plastic Flower" MV below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. ONEUS
  2. PLASTIC FLOWER
0 1,430 Share 88% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND