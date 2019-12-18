ONEUS reveal 'multiverse' MV for 'Plastic Flower'

ONEUS have revealed a 'multiverse' music video for "Plastic Flower".



"Plastic Flower" is the title song of ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us', which featured "Lit" as the title song, released this past September, and it's the song for VLive's hidden track MV project 'Multiverse'.



Check out ONEUS's "Plastic Flower" MV below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

