SM Entertainment announces opening of VR theme park at COEX Artium

SM Entertainment has announced the opening of its virtual reality theme park at its entertainment complex, SMTOWN Coex Artium.



On December 19, the label revealed the opening of its VR theme park on the 6th floor of the COEX Artium. The theme park will include 5 VR attractions for fans, who'll be able to experience virtual rides with their favorite SM Entertainment idols. So far, the confirmed themes are amusement park Everland's rides 'Safari & Lost Valley' featuring EXO's Kai and Red Velvet's Irene as well as 'Memory Room' featuring NCT Dream.



The label worked with experimental media group Thirteenth Floor to create the VR experiences, and it's reported they'll be collaborating to sell VR devices in the future.



