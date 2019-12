ONEUS has announced their official colors.

Their colors are 'Earth' (which is a combination of PANTONE 7691 C, PANTONE 7724 C, and PANTONE P 1-1C), 'Moon' (PANTONE P 10-1 C), and 'White Glittering Space'. They're the first group to announce 5 different colors for their official color (although they try to pretend it's 3 by combining the first three into 1), but the colors look beautiful!

Check them out below.