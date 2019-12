The next single from Amber's upcoming full album 'X' is a romantic serenade titled "Ready For The Ride".

Switching back and forth between warmly lit backdrops to dreamlike spaces filled with neon colors, Amber's MV tells a rebellious love story with tragedy at the end. Meanwhile, Amber has released 5 singles from 'X' so far including "Ready For The Ride", "Numb", "Curiosity", "Other People", and "Hands Behind My Back".

Which single is your favorite so far?