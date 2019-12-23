Netizens start a Blue House petition against Garo Sero Institute, says they're accusing people recklessly

Netizens have quickly turned a 180 on YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute (Ga Se Yeon) after their alleged sexual assault victim, implicated one of the members of 'Infinity Challenge' on sexual assault back on December 18.

Many netizens believe that the YouTube channel wrongfully implicated popular entertainer Yoo Jae Suk and former 'Infinity Challenge' PD Kim Tae Ho, leading to netizens starting a Blue House petition on the 20th against the channel for reckless accusations. The channel, which once held everyone's attention after they revealed details of singer Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault has now received a boomerang reaction from the public. Ga Se Yeon went to implicate that the member was known for his trustworthy personality and was on the show, leading people to believe it possibly could be Yoo Jae Suk.

Although the channel has gone on to clarify that the 'Infinity Challenge' member was not Yoo Jae Suk. However, many netizens began to search the show's name and began speculating. Although Yoo Jae Suk has stated himself that he was not the accused assaulter, many continue to speculate.

Members of Ga Se Yeon stated that Yoo Jae Suk wasn't the perpetrator, however, they pointed out the fact that PD Kim Tae Ho received an undefined sum of money to buy an expensive house. However, the channel continued to reveal what netizens believe are ridiculous accusations without any particular evidence. Although netizens were receptive to the information released about Kim Gun Mo, they immediately turned their backs on the channel after the previously stated accusations.

Netizens have been asking for sanctions against Ga Se Yeon, saying:

"She brings ridiculous accusations up without any evidence."

"I wish they'd ban the entire channel from speaking."

"I don't know how people like them call themselves lawyers."



