Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault victim implicates another celebrity in sexual harassment, says he was on 'Infinity Challenge' and close to Kim Gun Mo

Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault victim, otherwise known as Ga Se Yeon, has implicated another celebrity in sexual harassment.

The alleged victim participated in another interview with Youtube Channel 'Garo Sero Institute' where she revealed that another celebrity participated in sexual harassment. The new perpetrator is apparently very famous and is known to be close friends with Kim Gun Mo. The broadcasters warned viewers that the content was very graphic.



The live broadcast featured a two-hour phone call with the alleged victim and she stated that this famous celebrated used a towel to simulate sexual activity with the victim, leaving her traumatized. She stated that this celebrity was on 'Infinity Challenge' at the time she was sexually harassed.

Netizens are stating that they should reveal who this celebrity is instead of just mentioning 'Infinity Challenge' because it will cause speculation and harm to everyone who participated on the show.





