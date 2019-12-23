AOA's Jimin states that Seolhyun's skin tone is naturally tan, doesn't go to tanning salons









AOA's Jimin has revealed that Seolhyun's beautiful dark skin tone is all-natural!

On December 23, Jimin appeared on MBC's 'Unni's Salon' where she revealed this fact. She stated that she and Seolhyun exchanged silly gifts for fun the previous Christmas, saying: "I got her tanning oil. Seolhyun is naturally tan so she never goes to the tanning salon", eliciting laughter from the panelists.

Jimin continued, saying: "I also got her a license plate even though she doesn't have a car. It was really useless."

What do you think of Jimin's silly Christmas presents?