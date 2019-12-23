9

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

AOA's Jimin states that Seolhyun's skin tone is naturally tan, doesn't go to tanning salons

AKP STAFF



AOA's Jimin has revealed that Seolhyun's beautiful dark skin tone is all-natural!

On December 23, Jimin appeared on MBC's 'Unni's Salon' where she revealed this fact. She stated that she and Seolhyun exchanged silly gifts for fun the previous Christmas, saying: "I got her tanning oil. Seolhyun is naturally tan so she never goes to the tanning salon", eliciting laughter from the panelists. 

Jimin continued, saying: "I also got her a license plate even though she doesn't have a car. It was really useless."

What do you think of Jimin's silly Christmas presents? 

  1. Seolhyun
  2. Jimin
1 3,429 Share 82% Upvoted

0

maragana1,022 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I like it when idols are comfortable with their tan skin instead of making their skin lighter. People like Lee Hyori, Hyorin, and Kim Jong Kook are famous in Korea and have naturally tan skin.

Share
BTS
FILA officially announces BTS as their model
17 hours ago   24   25,774

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND