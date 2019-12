X1 and Victon member Han Seung Woo has taken on multiple trending hashtags as fans wish him a happy birthday.

Fans are congratulating the star using the hashtags #크리스마스_이브의_기적_한승우 (ChristmasEves_Miracle_HanSeungWoo), #MERRY_SEUNGWOO_MAS, and #miracle_of_eve_hanseungwoo to congratulate the star's birthday, which happens to land on Christmas Eve in Korea! Fans have been congratulating him via Twitter stating:

Happy birthday to our dearest leader.. Take care of your health always dont forget that we One it's are here for X1💕and we One it's want to celebrate Christmas with you guys we miss you,lets fly together until the end🦋#miracle_of_eve_hanseungwoo @x1members @x1official101 pic.twitter.com/kcYvFBnEu0 — Priki Jae (@k_ailiee) December 23, 2019

Happy Birthday, my boy!! 🥳🎉 I was late to wish you but anyway I hope you have a great time with your loved ones and Merry Christmas! 🎁🎄✨#크리스마스_이브의_기적_한승우 #miracle_of_eve_hanseungwoo pic.twitter.com/Ezd77O6ogX — 𝘦𝘶𝘯𝘫𝘪𝘯 ☾ 𝚜𝚠’𝚜 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚒 𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚛𝚢 ✨ (@winkwoo) December 23, 2019

Happy birthday to Han Seung Woo!