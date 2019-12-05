Netizens call for names to be revealed as anger continues to rise regarding 'Produce 101' voter fraud

The anger is continuing to rise as netizens demand that Mnet release the names of those involved in the voter fraud controversy tied to hit series 'Produce 101'.

Recent reports revealed that the final members of X1 and IZ*ONE were determined before public voting and have further sparked outrage amongst netizens. It has also been revealed that one member of Wanna One was also determined before public voting as well.

Netizens have been taking to comment boards to demand that Mnet release the names of those involved, stating:

"Stop making the kids victims and reveal the names."

"There are innocent people out there getting the blame. Release the names."

"I wonder who it is."

"Release those names or the groups are going to disband."

What do you think of this?