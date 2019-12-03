MYNAME's Seyong discusses possibilities for group's future + shares warm selcas with his members after disbandment news

In light of H2 Media's recent press statement, announcing MYNAME's disbandment as a team after 8 years, member Seyong spoke with media reporters about the possibilities for the group's future.

According to Seyong, "It's actually not the team's disbandment. We discussed this matter with the label's president up until yesterday, and it was very simply that the group's exclusive contract with the agency expired so that chapter came to an end on good terms."





Seyong continued, "We did not end on bad terms with the label, and it's also not that the team members decided to leave the label of our own accord. We will be meeting up with the president again tomorrow, and we are also very close with Hwanhee hyung, a sunbae artist under the same agency. The team's exclusive contract with the agency has ended, but we will continue to help each other out. MYNAME will continue to walk together, that is our hope."

Finally, Seyong added on, "Even if we end up under different agencies in the future, there's still a possibility that we get together and release an album. In December, there's a fan meeting scheduled in Japan. I am unfortunately unable to attend for personal reasons, but the other 4 members will be there, greeting fans."

Meanwhile, MYNAME debuted as a group with their 1st single album 'Message' in 2011. Starting next year, MYNAME members Seyong, Gunwoo, Insoo, JoonQ, and Chaejin plan on focussing on their individual promotions, whether it be in music, acting, etc. As you can see in Seyong's latest Instagram post below, all 5 of the MYNAME members are still very close, and fans can definitely expect to see the boys promoting together again in the future.

