Actress Kim Bo Mi to tie the knot with her same-age ballerino boyfriend next year

On December 4, actress Kim Bo Mi's label ELRISE confirmed to various media outlets that she will be tying the knot with her ballerino boyfriend Yoon Jeon Il, next year. 

ELRISE told media outlets, "Kim Bo Mi will be holding a wedding ceremony with Yoon Jeon Il on April 26 of next year near Gangnam's vicinity." Back in October of this year, Kim Bo Mi (32) and Yoon Jeon Il (32) went public with their relationship after becoming acquainted through their common interest in ballet. Kim Bo Mi is well-known as a former ballet major, receiving praise earlier this year for her role as a ballerina in KBS2 drama 'Angel's Last Mission: Love'.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jeon Il became well-known as a star ballerino after appearing on Mnet's 'Dancing 9'. Congratulations to the couple on their upcoming marriage!

I loved her drama Angel last mission love ..

