Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Momoland group up in gowns for 'Thumbs Up' teaser image

Momoland have grouped up in gowns for their 'Thumbs Up' teaser image.

After delivering packages in duos, the members are revealing a more party concept in unique ball gowns. 'Thumbs Up' is the girl group's second single album dropping on December 30 KST.

What do you think of Momoland's latest teaser image?

