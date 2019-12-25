Red Velvet's Wendy suffers facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries during 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' rehearsal

Red Velvet's Wendy suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries during rehearsals for tonight's 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'.



On December 25, SM Entertainment announced Red Velvet will not be able to perform at the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' due to Wendy's injuries. The label stated, "During the rehearsal for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' today, Wendy suffered an injury. Wendy was immediately taken to the hospital, where she is currently being treated... As a result, Red Velvet are not able to attend the pre-recording and live show of the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'. We ask for understanding from fans who are at the venue."



It was later revealed by SM Entertainment that Wendy had fallen from a platform during her rehearsal for a solo performance. She suffered fractures to her face, the right side of her pelvis, and wrist, and she's already received treatment at the hospital. Updates on Red Velvet's activities will be revealed at a later date.



SBS has also made an official apology, announcing, "On the 25th, an unfortunate incident occurred with Red Velvet's Wendy getting injured during the rehearsal for the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'. Because of this, Red Velvet will not be on stage for the live broadcast for 'Gayo Daejeon'. We apologize to the fans and viewers. We hope for Wendy's quick recovery, and SBS will pay particular attention to the safety of participants in the future."



In other news, Red Velvet achieved a certified all-kill with their latest title song "Psycho".