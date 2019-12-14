11

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Fans are split over CIX's Bae Jin Young saying "I'm going to see my girlfriend" during the group's V Live

AKP STAFF

Fans are split over CIX's Bae Jin Young saying he is on his way to see his girlfriend during the group's V Live. 

During the V Live aired on December 14, Yoon Hyun Suk and BX asked Bae Jin Young where he was going. In the clip, you can hear him saying "I'm going to see my girlfriend" and closes the door. Then BX goes "Oh that friend" while Yoon Hyun Suk goes "Oh NU'EST's Minhyun" and both end up laughing. 

Some fans are saying it was just a joke and he actually met NU'EST's Minhyun and enjoyed fried chicken together. On the other hand, others are saying two members' reactions seemed too real for it to be a joke. They say whether or not he actually has a girlfriend, it was unprofessional of him to say that on camera while live streaming with their fans before the fan meeting.

What are your thoughts on this? 

   

 

Frolicz13 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Good for him, joke or not. These idols have no balls and never stand up for themselves. This is a perfect way to remove the delusional fans from the beginning.

paluten187erz15 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

He can do whatever he wants. He isn"t the property of his fans.

