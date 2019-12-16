Kim Gun Mo’s sexual assault victim apparently under police protection

The woman who accused singer Kim Gun Mo of sexual assault is apparently under police protection.
Channel A News reported this fact on December 16th, stating that the victim revealed her fear after the incident three years ago. There have been worries of receiving threats as well as the reveal of her personal information to the public.
Kim Gun Mo is currently under investigation for sexual assault and has been accused by a second victim of physical assault. What do you think of this?
