2

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Kim Gun Mo’s sexual assault victim apparently under police protection

AKP STAFF

The woman who accused singer Kim Gun Mo of sexual assault is apparently under police protection.

Channel A News reported this fact on December 16th, stating that the victim revealed her fear after the incident three years ago. There have been worries of receiving threats as well as the reveal of her personal information to the public.

Kim Gun Mo is currently under investigation for sexual assault and has been accused by a second victim of physical assault. What do you think of this?

  1. Kim Gun Mo
0 705 Share 67% Upvoted
EXO
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
1 hour ago   8   5,233
EXO
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
1 hour ago   8   5,233

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND