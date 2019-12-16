Kang Daniel's label says they will show no mercy in an official statement about suing malicious commenters

Kang Daniel's label is filing lawsuits against malicious commenters and made an official statement saying they would not be settling at all.

On December 16th, Konnect Entertainment made an official announcement that reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Konnect Entertainment.

We will be pursuing legal consequences for those who are using malicious comments to spread rumors, defame his character, interfere with his private life, and sexually harass him. We will not be taking any settlements at all.

We're letting you know that we will be filing our claims on December 16th.

Based on the data have collected ourselves and information sent to the report-only account (protect@konnectent.com) in early September, we selected malicious comments malicious posts as defamation under Article 311 of the Criminal Code. After filing a complaint with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station (facing imprisonment and a fine of 2 million KRW) and are proceeding in the second step of prosecution today. The case will be transferred to each jurisdiction in the same order as the first case, and we will respond strongly without absolute agreement and precaution.

Our first case is in the final stage of the investigation. Thank you for your understanding that we will not be able to inform you of the situation until the investigation is completed.

We thank those who have supported and loved Kang Daniel, and we will work hard to protect the artist you love.

Thank you."

