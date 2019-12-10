A second alleged victim comes forward with her story of Kim Gun Mo's physical assault, says she couldn't come forward because she was threatened

A second victim has come forward alleging that Kim Gun Mo physical assaulted her while working as a manager at a bar.

The alleged victim, known as 'B' in the interview, came forward in a recent live stream by Garo Sero Institute on YouTube. She stated: "I gathered the courage to come forward after hearing the story of the first victim who experienced sexual assault at the hands of Kim Gun Mo. I don't know who she is, but I want to stand by her side. I don't want Kim Gun Mo to appear on TV anymore."

She stated that back in 2007, Kim Gun Mo attacked her with his fists, hitting her face and stomach. She stated that she tried to file a police report, but that Kim Gun Mo and the business owner prevented her from doing so. She said that she was threatened and scared of him.

The alleged victim continued, stating that on the day of the attack, Kim Gun Mo was involved in a verbal argument with his partner 'C'. The two moved into a room next to the bar. However, in the middle of the argument, Kim Gun Mo attacked the manager shouting: "You b**** I told you were being too loud. You're too loud" while attacking 'B.' The alleged victim stated that Kim Gun Mo grabbed her by the hair and started hitting her.

The alleged victim stated: "I tried to cover my face so I wouldn't get hit but since he was a man and stronger than me, I had no control over the situation. I don't think he is sane. I remember his eyes as he continued hitting me. Because someone opened the door, I was able to escape and take a taxi to the hospital. The rumors spread so I couldn't find a place to work... Still, I had to eat so I worked at a bakery and a comic book store."





