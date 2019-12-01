J.Y. Park says he knew Rain would be a superstar the moment he saw him

J.Y. Park talked about Rain.

J.Y. Park was the legend featured in the November 30th episode of 'Immortal Song'. After he saw Rain's "How to Avoid the Sun" being performed, MC Shin Dong Yup told him, "I heard that when you saw Rain, you knew he would be a top star." J.Y. Park confirmed and said, "It was scary how certain I was."

He further said, "He had a great height, dance, and voice. He thought he couldn't sing, but his voice was so good. I didn't want him to know how excited I was, so I was strict to him for a while."