4

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

J.Y. Park says he knew Rain would be a superstar the moment he saw him

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park talked about Rain.

J.Y. Park was the legend featured in the November 30th episode of 'Immortal Song'. After he saw Rain's "How to Avoid the Sun" being performed, MC Shin Dong Yup told him, "I heard that when you saw Rain, you knew he would be a top star." J.Y. Park confirmed and said, "It was scary how certain I was."

He further said, "He had a great height, dance, and voice. He thought he couldn't sing, but his voice was so good. I didn't want him to know how excited I was, so I was strict to him for a while."

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Rain
1 2,057 Share 50% Upvoted

1

bambamgot7-17 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Did he also know that Rain would leave JYP ent. the moment he saw him too?

Share
Davichi
Check out Davichi's cute teaser for 'Dear'
2 hours ago   0   453

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND