Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon set to attend Kim Jae Hwan's 'Illusion' concert for support

The friendship between the Wanna One boys is still going strong!

On December 1 KST, Kim Jae Hwan's agency Swing Entertainment revealed that his former Wanna One groupmates Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon plan to attend his upcoming concert to cheer him on.

Kim Jae Hwan will be holding his 2019 solo concert 'Illusion; 煥想' on December 14 and 15 at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul.





This is not the first time the members have shown their closeness after Wanna One's disbandment. Last February, Kim Jae Hwan participated in Park Ji Hoon's solo fan meeting. Kim Jae Hwan also wrote and composed a track on Park Ji Hoon's upcoming album '360.'



