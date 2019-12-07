3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon transforms Uhm Jung Hwa's 'Invitation' into acoustic on 'Immortal Song'

Jung Se Woon transformed Uhm Jung Hwa's "Invitation" on 'Immortal Song'.

On the December 7th part 2 special dedicated to J.Y. Park, Jung Se Woon covered Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit "Invitation", which was co-written by J.Y. Park. He put his own acoustic-rock spin on the famous, sexy track with a guitar performance.

In the end, it was the Yook Joong Wan Band that took the final trophy with 5 consecutive wins.

Watch Jung Se Woon's cover and Uhm Jung Hwa's performance below!

