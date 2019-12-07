Jung Se Woon transformed Uhm Jung Hwa's "Invitation" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the December 7th part 2 special dedicated to J.Y. Park, Jung Se Woon covered Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit "Invitation", which was co-written by J.Y. Park. He put his own acoustic-rock spin on the famous, sexy track with a guitar performance.



In the end, it was the Yook Joong Wan Band that took the final trophy with 5 consecutive wins.



Watch Jung Se Woon's cover and Uhm Jung Hwa's performance below!

